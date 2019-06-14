Tech-Access Canada awards 17 new research centres

Tech-Access Canada, a network of research centres, announced that it awarded 17 new Technology Access Centres (TACs), bringing the total number of centres to 47.
The TACs are research and development centres that partner with colleges. Each TAC serves a specific area and focus. The centres aim to strength the industrial sector of the region it is in.
The centres help Canadians businesses by giving them advice and technical services to solve their ‘innovation challenges.
They also provide equipment training and conduct development projects regarding company problems.
“We look forward to sharing our best practices and assisting them to hit the ground running and solve the innovation challenges of industry partners in their regions,” said David Berthiaume, chair of Tech-Access Canada’s board, in a press release.
The TAC competition is meant to reward groups who have strategically used college-applied research.
Source: Tech-Access Canada
