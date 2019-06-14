The first glimpse at the Android Q based EMUI 10 reveals new camera app

While Huawei is in rough waters when it comes to its future with Android, the company is still working on its next version of EMUI in case things with the U.S. settle.
The early build of EMUI 10 hasn’t had a robust visual overhaul, but rather it adds in some new Android Q features like app permission controls. Mainly, the control to only allow apps to access the device’s location while they’re open, according to XDA Developers.
One app that did get a new look is Huawei’s camera. Gone is the yellow colouring in the P30 Pro and the scroll bar beneath the camera’s modes. Basically, the new camera app is a lot more minimal and uses a less corny font compared to its EMUI 9 counterpart.
The leak comes to us from FunkyHuawei.club, which is a website that allows users to unlock their Huawei phone’s bootloaders for a fee.
You can check out the forum thread of people installing the update on their phones here.
Image credit: XDA Developers
Source: FunkHuawei.club, XDA Developers
