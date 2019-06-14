Huawei Mate X 5G foldable gets 3C certificate, likely to launch in China soon

While Samsung is trying to fix its ill-fated Samsung Galaxy Fold, it’s direct competitor the Huawei Mate X inches towards a launch in the Chinese market.
According to GizmoChina, the Huawei Mate X was spotted in the China Compulsory Certification(3C) database with a seal of approval from the agency. Getting a 3C certificate for a phone usually means it may officially enter the Chinese market soon.
Classified as a 5G Digital Mobile Phone, the upcoming foldable flagship carries a model number of TAH-AN00.
We also found a surprise in its power adapter section. The 3C database shows the bundled HW-200200CP1 charger could pump out a maximum of 65 watts, or 20 volts times 3.25 amps. Its staggering output level is slightly higher than the 55w SuperCharge power adapter listed on Mate X’s official store page.
Like the Mate 20 X 5G version, the more eye-catching Mate X comes with Huawei’s proprietary Balong 5000 5G modem. On June 4th, Gang He, president of Huawei smartphones, showed that the Mate X could reach a 1Gbps downlink and a 90Mbps uplink using a 5G network in Shanghai. He then claimed the phone could reach a 1.2Gbps downlink speed in lab condition.
Huawei did not provide an official launch date for the Mate X. But given the timing of its 3C certificate, we expect the Mate X to go on sale in China soon.
It’s worth noting though that Huawei is delaying the launch of the Mate X outside of China. It initially planned to launch the new phone in June, but now that will be later in the year so it can conduct additional reliability tests and polish the phone’s software.
In Canada, the company confirmed that the phone will have a delayed launch to ensure it can deliver a high-quality handset.
The Mate X has a Kirin 980 processor mated to 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A 4500mAh battery provides the juice. Unfortunately, the camera system should largely mirror the one on the older Mate 20 Pro.
Its 8-inch OLED screen measures at a full resolution of 2480 by 2200. When folded, the 6.6-inch primary screen will have 2480 by 1148 portion of it while the 6.38-inch secondary one is a smaller 2480 by 892 canvas.
Source: GizmoChina
