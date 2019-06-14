Apple celebrates Toronto Raptors NBA championship with website Easter egg

News
The Toronto Raptors ended the Golden State’s dynasty and captured the NBA championship with a 114-110 game six victory. Canadians celebrated from coast-to-coast and all over the world.

Apple Canada was quick to join in on the celebration, adding an easter egg within the desktop version of its site. A 5-second loop animation with flying dinosaurs, basketballs and Canadian flags will swoop around your screen when you visit the company’s Canadian website.

Apple Music partner and proud Torontonian Drake was also quick to share his words, noting:

“This is poetic. You just gotta watch it happen… The 6ix in six. Kyle Lowry with the ring. Kawhi Leonard… bringing a ‘chip to the city. I want my chips with the dip, that’s all I know. I don’t want my chips playing. I want my chips with the dip. So bring them dips. That dynasty is over. We did what we had to do… “Tonight belongs to Toronto.”

