Fitbits are on sale at Best Buy Canada, up to 70 percent off

Best Buy is celebrating Father’s Day with a Fitbit sale offering up to 70 percent off for the wearable.
This sale ends on June 20th, so in case you missed buying a present for Father’s Day, which is on June 16th, you still have four days to purchase a fitness tracker.
Here are just some of the Fitbits currently on sale, with Canadian pricing.
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Monitor – Special Edition -White/Graphite: now $179.99, was $219.99
- Fitbit Ionic Watch Blue/Grey/Silver: now $259.99, was $329.99
- Fitbit Versa Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Periwinkle: now $229.99, was $249.99
- Fitbit Ionic Adidas Edition Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Ink Blue/Ice Grey: now $289.99, was $359.99
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor – Berry Sport/Rose Gold: now $159.99, was $ 199.99
For all of the Fitbit fitness trackers on sale, check them on Best Buy’s website
