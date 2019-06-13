News
Fitbits are on sale at Best Buy Canada, up to 70 percent off

Jun 13, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

0 comments

Fitbit Versa

Best Buy is celebrating Father’s Day with a Fitbit sale offering up to 70 percent off for the wearable.

This sale ends on June 20th, so in case you missed buying a present for Father’s Day, which is on June 16th, you still have four days to purchase a fitness tracker.

Here are just some of the Fitbits currently on sale, with Canadian pricing.

For all of the Fitbit fitness trackers on sale, check them on Best Buy’s website

