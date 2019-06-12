Netflix Canada launches partnership programs for Indigenous screen organizations

Netflix announced partnerships programs with three Indigenous screen organizations aiming to develop the next generation of Indigenous creators in Canada.
The streaming service joined imagineNATIVE, Indigenous Screen Office (ISO) and Wapikoni Mobile.
Netflix said the programs will range from ‘screenwriting intensives’ to apprenticeship programs. These programs will join the 11 existing partnership programs funded by Netflix, which aim to help creators from underrepresented communities.
Support for these programs is provided through Netflix’s $25 million fund to aid ‘the next generation of Canadian creators.’
“Indigenous communities in Canada are rich with unique stories, and organizations like imagineNATIVE, The Indigenous Screen Office (ISO) and Wapikoni Mobile are vital to ensuring these voices are heard,” said Stéphane Cardin, director of public policy at Netflix Canada, in a press release.
Netflix also recently announced a partnership to launch a francophone film and TV program for creators in Canada.
The news of Netflix’s recent partnerships come as Canadian companies are calling for Netflix to be regulated, stating that Netflix isn’t as involved in producing Canadian content.
Bell and Rogers have recently argued for Netflix to be regulated, while the CBC has previously stated that Netflix doesn’t have its “boots on the ground” like Canadian broadcasters.
While many others have criticized the streaming service, Netflix’s recent efforts are an attempt by the company to become more involved in Canadian content.
Source: Netflix
