Netflix to launch francophone film and TV program for creators in Canada

Netflix and the Alliance des producteurs francophones du Canada (APFC) are partnering with Telefilm Canada and the Canada Media Fund to launch the Professional Development Program in Film and Television. This new program is for francophone producers and creators in minority communities in Canada.
Netflix is the lead partner, according to a joint press release.
The program provides an internship for Canadian francophone scriptwriters, directors and producers. This program will ensure that these Canadians get support in their region while creating original works.
APFC will receive help from a variety of academic partners, cultural organizations and those within the audiovisual sector. Francophone creators will be available to create their own projects through one of the three ways. “Feature film scriptwriting and development,” “Accelerator program for the development of series with international potential” and lastly a “Support program — master classes, bootcamps and micrograms.” Netflix will announce more details at a future date.
Netflix and Telefilm Canada are committed to investing $150,000 CAD in the first year. The Canada Media Fund will also invest $50,000 in the first year. The program will run from 2019 to 2022.
The program will allow for more than 50 feature film and series scripts with international potential to be submitted by 2022.
“Netflix is proud to partner with the Alliance des producteurs francophones du Canada, Telefilm Canada, and the Canada Media Fund in supporting this totally new professional development program,” said Stéphane Cardin, Netflix director of Public Policy for Canada in a press release “This significant investment in francophone creation in a minority setting is the tenth partnership Netflix has made in Canada.”
