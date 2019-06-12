News
PREVIOUS|

Facebook Watch announces original show premiere dates, launches ‘Ad Breaks’ in Canada

Jun 12, 2019

11:18 AM EDT

0 comments

Facebook Watch

Facebook Watch announced premiere dates for the platform’s upcoming summer and fall original shows, and launched ‘Ad Breaks’ in Canada.

Ad Breaks help content creators monetize their videos, and allow them to earn money on their videos.

Facebook Watch said the number of ‘Pages’ using Ad Breaks has more than tripled, with the number of Pages earning $1,000 in payouts per month increasing by eight times.

The streaming service also revealed the line-up of its upcoming original shows:

  • JULY
    Human Discoveries (Premiere) – July 16
  • AUGUST
    Five Points (Season 2) – August 5
    Curse of Akakor (Premiere) – August 11
    Ball In The Family (Season 5) – August 18
    Huda Boss (Season 2) – August 20
  • OCTOBER
    Sorry For Your Loss (Season 2) – October 1
    The Birch (Premiere) – October 11
    Limetown (Premiere) – October 16

Facebook Watch says it reaches 750 million people a month. It also says 140 million people daily now spend at least a minute on Watch, while daily visitors spend 26 minutes on average.

The original shows feature several prominent celebrities includes Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick, and Jessica Biel. The platform is also now collaborating with content creators including Buzzfeed and Tastemade.

Source: Facebook Watch 

Related Articles

News

Jun 1, 2018

5:17 PM EDT

Facebook is getting rid of its Trending section next week

Business

Jun 12, 2019

1:19 PM EDT

Uncovered emails show Zuckerberg was aware of privacy issues: WSJ report

News

Jun 11, 2019

1:45 PM EDT

Facebook launches ‘Study,’ a program that pays for your data as part of research

News

Jun 11, 2019

11:24 AM EDT

New versions of Facebook’s ‘Portal’ devices coming this fall

Comments