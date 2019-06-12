Facebook Watch announces original show premiere dates, launches ‘Ad Breaks’ in Canada

Facebook Watch announced premiere dates for the platform’s upcoming summer and fall original shows, and launched ‘Ad Breaks’ in Canada.
Ad Breaks help content creators monetize their videos, and allow them to earn money on their videos.
Facebook Watch said the number of ‘Pages’ using Ad Breaks has more than tripled, with the number of Pages earning $1,000 in payouts per month increasing by eight times.
The streaming service also revealed the line-up of its upcoming original shows:
- JULY
Human Discoveries (Premiere) – July 16
- AUGUST
Five Points (Season 2) – August 5
Curse of Akakor (Premiere) – August 11
Ball In The Family (Season 5) – August 18
Huda Boss (Season 2) – August 20
- OCTOBER
Sorry For Your Loss (Season 2) – October 1
The Birch (Premiere) – October 11
Limetown (Premiere) – October 16
Facebook Watch says it reaches 750 million people a month. It also says 140 million people daily now spend at least a minute on Watch, while daily visitors spend 26 minutes on average.
The original shows feature several prominent celebrities includes Zac Efron, Anna Kendrick, and Jessica Biel. The platform is also now collaborating with content creators including Buzzfeed and Tastemade.
Source: Facebook Watch
