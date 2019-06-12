MobileSyrup Father’s Day Gift Guide [2019 Edition]

Fathers Day is almost here, so MobileSyrup put together this list of tech and other products that we think your dad would be happy to unwrap this Sunday. Even dads like to be treated every now and again so try your best on the 16th to make their day special.
This year our list includes a smart thermostat, an Xbox, a smart display and even a mesh Wi-Fi system.
Check out the full list below and don’t forget to hangout or get in touch with your dad on Sunday.
TP Link Deco Whole Home mesh Wi-Fi
A mesh Wi-Fi system can drastically improve a home’s Wi-Fi coverage, so this Father's Day give your dad the gift of a consistent internet connection with TP Link’s new Deco W2400 router system.
The system comes in both two and three packs, and you can add more units depending on the size of your home.
The routers support speeds up to 1,167Mbps and up to 100 devices can connect to them simultaneously.
Finally, the router works with Amazon’s Alexa so you can ask it to do things like “Prioritize gaming,” or that you’re going to sleep so it turns off the device’s LEDs.
$139.99
Google Nest Hub
Smart homes in Canada are upgrading this year with Smart Displays. Google’s Nest Hub is a great entry point since it has an appealing price of $170 CAD.
If you’re dad uses Google’s services then the Nest Hub will integrate with his calendar, Keep Notes and Maps to provide contextual information whenever it thinks he needs it.Beyond that you can connect it to other Google Home devices to make a speaker group that you can control with your voice.
Also for dads that struggle with voice controls the Nest Hub gives you the ability to control smart home devices like connected lights, smart plugs and more by using the touch screen.
$169.99
Discless Xbox One S
If your dad is still rocking an older Xbox console and isn’t a super avid gamer, then Microsoft’s recently released disc-less Xbox would be the perfect gift.
Its low price makes this version of the Xbox a great entry device into Microsoft’s modern gaming ecosystem. Plus, at this point in the Xbox One’s life-cycle, there are a ton of great games across a variety of genres to play.
There are fantastic multiplayer games like Sea of Thieves and Monster Hunter Worlds. It also features the beautiful racing game Forza Horizon 4 and of course, there’s every Halo under the sun in The Masterchief Collection.
You can currently grab one of these consoles for the reduced price of $239 CAD.
$239
Google home and Amazon Echo
Smart home devices, like the Google Home and Amazon Echo, are great gifts for dads because they’re easy to use and helpful.
The devices have a number of uses: they can be used for information and entertainment purposes. This would be especially helpful for dads because they can listen to the news, play music, set alarms and timers and ask questions.
The Google Home and Amazon Echo both come with speakers that deliver high-quality sound and are compatible with streaming platforms. These devices will make your dad’s life easier and more fun.
You can get the Amazon Echo for $99 CAD, and the Google Home currently discounted for $99 CAD.
Ecobee4 smart thermostat
Dads love two things: setting the thermostat and saving money. If you've ever had your father tell you to put a sweater on while he turns the temperature back down, you know what I mean.
The Toronto-based company Ecobee makes several different smart thermostats that let users set the temperature remotely. Plus, by adjusting heating and cooling to the weather outside, Ecobee thermostats can reduce your utility bill.
If you've got hot or cold zones in your house, Ecobee offers sensors you can place in different rooms to help provide accurate readings to the thermostat.
Ecobee offers a couple different models, but the newest is its SmartThermostat, which is available from its website for $329. You can also get the older Ecobee3 Lite for $219.
$329
Sonim XP8
The Sonim XP8 is the ultimate phone for dads who work construction or spend a lot of time outdoors.
If your father is a technician and works outside during blizzards or indoors climbing high ladders, the Sonim XP8 is a great option. Further, the sturdy phone is glove-friendly and is completely waterproof.
Sonim XP8 is resistant to drops from 6.5ft onto concrete if he’s working on a ladder. The phone is also resistant to temperatures from -20 Celsius to 55 Celsius, and has a 4900mAh battery so it can last his entire shift. The phone even has all these features while stilling runinng a tradional Android OS.
You can grab the Sonim XP8 at carriers like Telus and Bell for as low as $980 CAD.
$980
OnePlus 7 Pro
The beautifully designed OnePlus 7 Pro will be any dad’s dream to have. The display and battery life in this impressive package are impressive and push the bar for OnePlus' phones even higher.
More importantly, if your dad works insane hours he probably needs a phone with really good battery life. The OnePlus 7 Pro definitely caters to this need. It features a 4,000mAh battery, so unless you’re using your phone to its max capacity, you’re dad is likely going to end up with lots of battery life left at the end of every day.
The phone also comes with an amazing 48-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter.
You can get the phone through OnePlus.com. The model OnePus 7 Pro is priced at $999 CAD.
$999
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung came out of the gate swinging this year with its S10 Series of phones, and three months later they’re still some of our favourite devices of the year.
With its snappy performance and the Infinity-O hole punch display, it’s one of the most attractive and powerful flagships you can buy right now.
Not to mention that Samsung’s modern OneUI operating system is a really fantastic Android Skin that adds some awesome features and makes using such a large phone in one hand really easy.
You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 outright for $1,259.99 CAD from Samsung and you can get it from $0 to $200 from a carrier on a contract.
$1,259.99
