MobileSyrup Father’s Day Gift Guide [2019 Edition]

Fathers Day is almost here, so MobileSyrup put together this list of tech and other products that we think your dad would be happy to unwrap this Sunday. Even dads like to be treated every now and again so try your best on the 16th to make their day special.

This year our list includes a smart thermostat, an Xbox, a smart display and even a mesh Wi-Fi system.

Check out the full list below and don’t forget to hangout or get in touch with your dad on Sunday.