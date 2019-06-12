News
YouTube design director details platform’s new ‘YouTube Sans’ font

The font is coming soon to headlines and titles

Jun 12, 2019

12:46 PM EDT

In a recent tweet, YouTube design director Christopher Bettig detailed YouTube Sans, the new font that’s coming to the popular video streaming platform.

According to Bettig, the YouTube design team spent 10 months redrawing each and every glyph and adapting the font to 308 global languages.

One of the changes is a variable font, which allows a file to store different designs, according to 9to5Google. Additionally, YouTube Sans adds auto substitutions and another stylistic set.

Another notable change is that the top of the capital T features a small slant. The changes also include upper and lowercase variants, punctuation marks and other special characters.

YouTube users will see the new font change the look of headlines and titles. In the immediate future, the service will continue to use Roboto in body text.

Check out the changes in the tweet above.

Source: Christopher Bettig Via: 9to5Google

