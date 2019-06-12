Elon Musk promises that a Tesla with 643 km range is coming soon

Hot off the heels of the April range update to the Model S and X, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has promised that Tesla plans to release a vehicle with a 400 mile (643 km) range soon.
Electrek reports that at the company’s recent shareholder meeting the eccentric CEO said, “it will not be long before we have a 400-mile range car.”
He attributed this update to advancements in battery technology and the hard work of the Tesla powertrain team.
The Model S Long Range trim has the furthest range of any current Tesla rated at 600 km.
