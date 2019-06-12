Learn how to turn mounds of data into key insights with this $27 CAD bundle

Data can be gathered from just about anything, whether it’s the amount of a certain product sold in a year or the number of cars that enter a highway in a single day. Learning how to gather and interpret this data will make you a valuable asset no matter what field you’re in, and you don’t need fancy, expensive tools to do so. Microsoft offers 3 powerful programs that make data analysis easy, and this $26.83 CAD bundle will show you how to use them.
Microsoft’s tools for data analysis include Power BI, Access, and Excel, and this bundle dedicates 2 courses to each of these programs. The most accessible of these programs is Excel, and those with entry-level data analysis skills should take the Advanced Microsoft Excel Master Class first. This course will teach you simple skills like vlookup, PivotTables, macros, and more. For more advanced data analysis, you can cover Microsoft Access Master Class, which will show you how to extract info from large data sets; Access even lets you link data from Excel sheets. Finally, Power BI Essentials covers how to make visualizations and reports to gather insights from data.
You don’t need to be a master tech professional to learn how to interpret data. All you need is the Complete Microsoft Data Analysis Expert Bundle, which is on sale for $26.83 CAD [$19.99 USD], or 98% off.
