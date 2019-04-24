Tesla’s high-end Model X and S vehicles can now drive further than ever before with a new drivetrain and some other improvements.
The Model S Long Range trim now maxes out at a whopping 600km. The Model X, on the other hand, can reach distances of 525km. This is all done with a new drivetrain, as both vehicles still use the same 100 kWh battery as the older versions. For comparison, the Long Range Model 3 has a range of 499km. The upcoming Long Range Model Y is estimated to hit 483km.
Model S
- Standard Range – $105,600 CAD – 460km range (Old range – 435km)
- Long Range – $118,900 – 600km range (Old range – 539km)
- Performance – $133,700 – 560km range (Old range – 507km)
- (You can add Ludacris mode to the performance trim for $27,000 and it makes the car 20 percent faster.)
Model X
- Standard Range – $112,300 CAD – 400km range
- Long Range – $125,600 – 525km range (Old range – 475km)
- Performance – $140,400 – 490km range (Old range – 465km)
- (You can add Ludacris mode to the performance trim for $27,000 and it makes the car 20 percent faster.)
To make these new ranges possible, the vehicles pair a permanent magnet motor in the front with an induction motor in the rear to make the vehicles more efficient. Previously, Tesla used induction electric motors. The permanent magnet motor is what the Model 3 uses to help increase efficiency.
This new design also increased the vehicles zero to 100km/h times. The Performance Model S can hit 100km/h in 3.2 seconds, while the Performance X does it in 3.6 seconds.
Tesla didn’t just stop at a new motor to improve the vehicles’ range and power. It also added “silicon carbide power electronics, and improved lubrication, cooling, bearings, gear designs,” and new tires on some variants to achieve greater than 93 percent efficiency.
One of the best changes Tesla implemented was adding support for the faster V3 Superchargers, which means they can now charge at a rate of 200 kW. On the older V2 chargers, they’ll charge slightly quicker than before at a 145 kW rate.
On top of all this news, the EV company also brought back the Standard range models for both of these vehicles, so they’re slightly less expensive now.
Source: Tesla
