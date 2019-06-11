HTC announced two midrange smartphones, the U19e and the Desire 19+

HTC has announced two new mid-range smartphones, the HTC U19e and HTC Desire 19+.
HTC confirmed that it has not announced any plans for the devices to come to Canada.
The HTC U19e sports a 6-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 1080 x 2160-pixel resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. This display is also HDR10 certified.
Additionally, the phone features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. On the rear, there’s a dual camera setup with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel sensor, both with f/1.8 aperture lenses. The rear is capable of capturing 4K videos.
The front features sizeable bezels with a 24-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture, and a 3930mAh battery and a USB-C port. The device will come in ‘Extraordinary Purple and Modest Green,’ colour variants. The purple option seems to let the user take a peek at the smartphone’s internals with a transparent section of the body.
The HTC Desire 19+ is a little different than the U19e. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 5-megapixel sensor for depth.
The phone also features a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with microSD to expand it. This device also features a 3,850mAh battery and comes in ‘Star Can Blue’ and Jasmine White’ colour variants.
Additionally, the Desire 19+ includes a 6.2-inch HD+ display and a waterdrop notch with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Further, both phones sport Android 9.0 Pie and the HTC Sense user interface.
The two devices will have a Taiwanese launch in July with the U19e costing 14,900 TWD (about $631 CAD) and the Desire 19+ is priced at 9,990 TWD (roughly $422).
Source: GSMArena
