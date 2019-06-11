Google announced that Gmail’s ‘dynamic email’ feature will be available to all users starting July 2nd, according to a recent blog post from the company.
The dynamic email feature will allow Gmail users to take action directly within an email message. For instance, users will be able to RSVP to an event, browse a catalog, fill out a survey, and respond to comments within the email message.
Google has outlined that dynamic email is safeguarded with privacy and security protections like the rest of Gmail.
“To ensure added security, those who want to send dynamic email have to be reviewed by Gmail first before they can get started,” the company said in a blog post.
Pinterest and Doodle are among the companies that have received approval.
The feature will roll out to all Gmail users by default on July 2nd.
Source: Google
Comments