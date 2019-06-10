Unity Technologies to create 450 jobs in Montreal over next three years

Unity Technologies is creating 450 jobs in Montreal from now until 2022. The company says it will accomplish this by opening an artificial intelligence laboratory in the city.
This will be Unity Labs’ second branch where engineers and machine learning experts will create prototypes for the technology of the future, according to the press release.
“It is an honour for Unity to be recognized for its positive impact on the Canadian economy,” said André Gauthier, director of development and head of Unity studio in Montreal said in a release. “It’s important to me that Unity has a thriving office in Montréal because it’s home to a dynamic community comprised of top tech talent, gaming studios, and indie creators. One of Unity’s most important differentiators is our community and we look forward to growing and fostering that in Montréal.”
Unity Technologies is responsible for the cross-platform game engine Unity. Games like Hollow Knight, Lost Sphear, Overcooked 2, Cuphead and Night in the Woods, are all built with unity.
Unity’s headquarters are in San Francisco, California, but the company was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark. Unity thirty offices around the world.
