News
PREVIOUS

Here are the PlayStation, Microsoft, Best Buy, and EB Games E3 sales in Canada

Jun 8, 2019

2:19 PM EDT

0 comments

Xbox One X

With E3 around the corner and publishers starting their events, today June 8th, PlayStation, Microsoft, Best Buy, Amazon and EB Games have all launched sales in celebration of the expo.

We’ve listed some of the most notable games, bundles and accessories available on sale at these retailers, in the Canadian dollar.

PlayStation

PlayStation’s Days of Play sale ends on June 17th. While not a game, a 12-month PS Plus membership is now only $49.99, instead of $69.99.

You can find all of the Days of Play titles, here.

Xbox

Microsoft’s Xbox sale also ends on June 17th

For the complete list of Microsoft games, accessories and consoles on sale, click here.

Best Buy

Best Buy Canada has tons of games on sale for all three consoles and PC, you can check them out here. The end date for the sales depend on the product, some end as soon as June 13th.

Best Buy also has an ongoing pre-order sale.

EB Games

EB Games has a variety of games and consoles also on sale during E3.

These game sales end on June 13th, check all of them out here.

EB Games also has a variety of other sales. You can now get a PS4 Pro for $249.99 when you trade in your old PS4. This sale ends on June 17th.

You can also trade any two games with at least a value of $10 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Xbox One to get any E3 title for free. All eligible titles are available, here. This sale starts on June 9th and ends 23rd.

Amazon

Check out all of Amazon’s E3 deals, here. It appears Amazon’s sale ends on June 17th going along with PlayStation’s and Microsoft’s prospective sale.

Related Articles

News

Jan 31, 2019

8:04 AM EDT

Latest Humble Bundle deal offers up to nine PS4 Indie games

News

Jan 31, 2019

6:19 PM EDT

Sony’s PS Plus Specials sale discounts many VR titles

News

Jun 3, 2019

12:44 PM EDT

Samsung licenses AMD Radeon graphics IP for its future Exynos processors

News

May 22, 2019

7:13 AM EDT

PlayStation Store running ‘Double Discount,’ Warner Bros. sales

Comments