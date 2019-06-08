With E3 around the corner and publishers starting their events, today June 8th, PlayStation, Microsoft, Best Buy, Amazon and EB Games have all launched sales in celebration of the expo.
We’ve listed some of the most notable games, bundles and accessories available on sale at these retailers, in the Canadian dollar.
PlayStation
PlayStation’s Days of Play sale ends on June 17th. While not a game, a 12-month PS Plus membership is now only $49.99, instead of $69.99.
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: now $63.99, was $79.99
- MLB The Show 19: now $52.79, was $79.99
- Days Gone: now $52.79, was $79.99
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z – Fighter Z Edition: now $49.99, was $124.99
- Detroit: Become Human: now $11.99, was $29.99
- Kingdom Heart III: now $47.99, was $79.99
- Dark Souls: Remastered: now $32.99, was $54.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: now $18.49, was $79.99
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom: now $27.19, was $79.99
- Devil May Cry 5: now $52.79, was $79.99
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition: now $31.99, was $79.99
- God of War: now $24.99, was $49.99
- Nioh – The Complete Edition: now $26.79, was $66.99
You can find all of the Days of Play titles, here.
Xbox
Microsoft’s Xbox sale also ends on June 17th
- Xbox One S 1TB console Fortnite: now $299, was $379
- Xbox One X 1TB console Fallout 76: now $469, was $599
- Xbox One S All-Digital Edition: now $239, was $299
- Mortal Kombat 11: now $66.39, was $79.99
- Red Dead Redemption: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Cuphead: now $22.09, was $25.99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: now $18, was $59.99
- A Way Out: now $20, was $39.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt: now $16.79, was $55.99
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice: now $63.99, was $79.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: now $32, was $79.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller: now $49.99, was $64.99
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Minecraft Creeper: now $59.99, was $74.99
For the complete list of Microsoft games, accessories and consoles on sale, click here.
Best Buy
- Spider-Man (PS4): now $29.99, was $49.99
- PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller – Alpine Green: now $49.99, was $74.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4): now $29.99, was $79.99
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console : now $449.99, was $499.99
- Xbox One S All-Digital Edition 1TB with Vertical Stand: now $239.99, was $329.99
- Xbox One X 1TB Console – Black: now $469.95, was $599.99
- Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox One): now $39.99, was $79.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2: now $49.99, was $79.99
- Xbox One Wireless Controller – Sport Red Special Edition: now $64.99, was $79.99
- Metro Exodus (Xbox One): now $44.99, was $79.99
- NBA 2K19 (Switch): now $19.99, was $29.99
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch): now 29.99, was $79.99
- Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con with Sandisk 64GB 100MB/s microSDXC memory card: now $ 379.99, was $449.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Switch): now $49.98, was $78.98
Best Buy Canada has tons of games on sale for all three consoles and PC, you can check them out here. The end date for the sales depend on the product, some end as soon as June 13th.
Best Buy also has an ongoing pre-order sale.
EB Games
EB Games has a variety of games and consoles also on sale during E3.
- Far Cry New Dawn (PS4): now $29.99, was $49.99 — comes with Free Turtle Beach Recon Headset
- Red Dead Redemption (PS4): now $49.99, was $79.99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Standard Edition (PS4): now $49.99, was $79.99 — comes with Free Turtle Beach Recon Headset
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (Xbox One): now $49.99, was $79.99
Anthem (PS4): now $29
- FIFA 19 / NHL 19 Bundle (Xbox One): now $49.99, was $69.99
- Fallout 76 (Xbox One): now $49.99, was $79.99
- God of War (PS4): now $29.99, was $49.99
- Crackdown 3 (Xbox One): now $39.99, was $79.99
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Nintendo Switch): now $29.99, was $79.99
These game sales end on June 13th, check all of them out here.
EB Games also has a variety of other sales. You can now get a PS4 Pro for $249.99 when you trade in your old PS4. This sale ends on June 17th.
You can also trade any two games with at least a value of $10 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 Xbox One to get any E3 title for free. All eligible titles are available, here. This sale starts on June 9th and ends 23rd.
Amazon
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition (Xbox One): now $39.99, was $79.99
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Xbox One): now $24.99, was $39.99
- State of Decay 2 Standard (Xbox One): now $19.96, was $29.31
- Crackdown 3 (Xbox One): now $39.99, was $79.99
- Spider-Man (PS4): now $29.99, was $39.99
- God of War (PS4): now $29.99, was $49.99
- Tales of Vesperia Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch) $46.99, was $64.99
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (PS4): now $23.99, was $29.96
Check out all of Amazon’s E3 deals, here. It appears Amazon’s sale ends on June 17th going along with PlayStation’s and Microsoft’s prospective sale.
