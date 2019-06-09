Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Here’s Canadian launch, pricing and games info for Google Stadia
- Innovation Minister details 3500MHz spectrum auction and more on rural areas
- Drone delivery is going mainstream in Canada with Air Canada deal
- Here are the top 5 new iOS 13 features announced at WWDC 2019
- Here are the top five announcements from WWDC 2019
- Here are watchOS 6’s best new features
- CRTC chairman looks forward to when money is ‘out of the door’ for broadband services
- A first look at Mac Pro: Apple’s most powerful computer is here
- CRTC now accepting applications for Broadband Fund
- Apple adds dark mode to iOS 13
- Amazon adding live Prime Video TV channels from Corus, hayu, STARZ, Nickelodeon
- The TTC’s first electric bus is now in service
- Bell expands broadband services in Niagara region
- Galaxy Watch Active Review
Comments