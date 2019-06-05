Netflix hints that it’s coming to Google smart displays

Netflix has been the missing piece of the Google smart display puzzle since the devices launched a year ago, but now it seems like support is right around the corner.
Netflix’s Google Assistant Action page is showing support for smart displays, although in our tests, it doesn’t seem to be working quite yet.
The Netflix Action page also lists support for Google Home devices so it might only mean that users can control playback on something like an Android TV or Chromecast with voice controls via a smart display.
Some users are even reporting that their smart displays seem to be promoting voice commands to control Netflix on their displays, like “Next episode on Office Display,” according to 9to5Google.
Even the Action’s page says example phrases like “Resume on Bedroom Display” and “Watch The Crown from Netflix on Nest hub.”
While this is all still very up in the air, it would be helpful to have the ability to Cast Netflix at the very least since watching YouTube on smart displays is one of the best features of the device.
Source: Netflix Action Via: 9to5Google
