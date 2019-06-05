Chinese envoy says U.S. accusations on Huawei are ‘baseless,’ urges Canada to make decision

China’s ambassador to Canada said national security concerns about Huawei are “unfounded” and “baseless,” and urges Canada to make its own decision on the tech giant.
In an interview with CTV’s Power Play, Lu Shaye said: “Canada is [an] independent country, and you have institutions very competent to evaluate this problem.”
He added that other countries have made up their mind and taken the “right, correct position,” about Huawei’s involvement in their networks.
Lu criticized the U.S. for targeting Huawei and that it is suppressing the company from doing well and used the arrest of the company’s CFO Meng Wanzhou as “a tool to launch a trade war against China.
He said it was: “because Huawei is the most famous high technology enterprise of China…[and the U.S. is trying] to hinder, to obstruct China’s high-tech development.”
Meng was arrested in December in Vancouver and was granted bail. In May, the B.C. Supreme Court set a date for disclosure application and provided more details on changes related to her bail. She is set to return to court in September.
Meng is expected to learn more of her extradition case on June 6th.
Canada is still reviewing 5G and has not made a decision on whether or not Huawei will participate in deploying equipment for the new network.
Source: CTV
