Master Excel for data analysis and with this $70 certification training bundle

Anyone who has used a public computer in library or college campus should have run across Microsoft Excel. On the surface, it’s a simple spreadsheet program, but it actually offers powerful data analysis functions that can help you make informed business decisions. Easy to learn but hard to master, Excel is a great skill to have in any industry, and this $65.90 bundle has everything you need to master it.
The A to Z Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle features 8 courses on Microsoft Excel’s many features. If you don’t know much about Excel, the first course you should tackle is Microsoft Excel 2016 Master Class: Beginner to Advanced, which will introduce you to Excel’s most popular functions and how to analyze large data sets. Once you’re comfortable with Excel, you can move on to advanced features such as VBA, data models, data analysis expressions, and more. Finally, these courses feature a certificate of completion, which you can use to impress your current and future employers.
Mastering Excel is a valuable skill no matter what industry you’re in, and the A to Z Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle has the courses needed to take you there for $69.50 CAD [$49 USD], or 96% off.
