PlayStation Store running ‘Double Discount,’ Warner Bros. sales

May 22, 2019

7:13 AM EDT

Sony is currently running three sales that discount nearly 1,000 games on the PlayStation Store.

The trio of deals in question are the Totally Digital, Warner Bros. publisher and Double Discount sales.

Below is a breakdown of some of the most notable deals from the Totally Digital sale:

The full list of Totally Digital sales can be found here. This promotion ends on May 28th.

Here are some of the Warner Bros. deals:

The full list of Warner Bros. games on sale can be found here. These offers run until May 28th.

Finally, here’s a list of some Double Discounts titles:

The full list of Double Discounts can be found here. These sales are valid until June 4th.

