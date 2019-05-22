PlayStation Store running ‘Double Discount,’ Warner Bros. sales

Sony is currently running three sales that discount nearly 1,000 games on the PlayStation Store.
The trio of deals in question are the Totally Digital, Warner Bros. publisher and Double Discount sales.
Below is a breakdown of some of the most notable deals from the Totally Digital sale:
- Child of Light — $7.99 (regularly $19.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Dead Cells — $26.79 (regularly $33.49) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Dragon Ball FighterZ — FighterZ Edition — $74.99 (regularly $124.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition — $6.99 (regularly $19.99) [save an extra 15 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Life is Strange: Beyond the Storm Deluxe Edition — $13.39 (regularly $33.49) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- A Way Out — $27.99 (regularly $39.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
The full list of Totally Digital sales can be found here. This promotion ends on May 28th.
Here are some of the Warner Bros. deals:
- Batman Arkham VR — $18.89 (regularly $26.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
Batman: Return to Arkham — $14.99 (regularly $29.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
Lego Harry Potter Collection — $11.99 (regularly $29.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
Lego The Incredibles — $41.99 (regularly $69.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor — $39.99 (regularly $79.99) [save an extra 10 percent with PlayStation Plus]
The full list of Warner Bros. games on sale can be found here. These offers run until May 28th.
Finally, here’s a list of some Double Discounts titles:
- Grand Theft Auto V — $27.74 (regularly $36.99) [save an extra 25 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Just Cause 4 Standard Edition — $59.99 (regularly $79.99) [save an extra 25 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- L.A. Noire — $37.49 (regularly $49.99) [save an extra 25 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Lords of the Fallen — $11.99 (regularly $19.99) [save an extra 40 percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider — $59.99 (regularly $79.99) [save an extra 25 percent with PlayStation Plus]
The full list of Double Discounts can be found here. These sales are valid until June 4th.
