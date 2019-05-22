News
PREVIOUS|

‘DDDDJJJJJJ Khaled’ partners with Waze and Deezer to bless your ride

Somebody played themselves in this deal

May 22, 2019

6:02 AM EDT

0 comments

If you’re a fan of the worlds most aggravating DJ, then Waze and Deezer have partnered up to make your dreams come true (We the best Music, music, music).

Starting today DJ Khaled is going to be the navigation voice of your GPS to help celebrate the launch of his new album, Father of Ashad (Another one, another one).

DJ Khaled’s voice will run until June 30th (Get ’em).

“Bless up Deezer and Waze for guiding millions of drivers across the world on their path to success!! So excited for FAN LUV to be able to get my voice on Waze! Don’t forget, Father of Asahd is out now!” said DJ Khaled in a press release (Please, make it stop).

“In addition to DJ Khaled navigating your drive, he can also soundtrack your ride when you listen to his 100 percent playlist on Deezer,” reads the press release (Don’t play yourself).

To set this up go into Waze’s Setting then choose ‘Voice Direction’ and ‘DJ Khaled’ (DDDDJJJJJJJJ KHALED!!).

Related Articles

News

Nov 7, 2018

2:04 PM EDT

Waze’s incident reporting feature is coming to Google Maps

News

Dec 20, 2018

3:49 PM EDT

Waze attributes its success to Apple Maps’ launch failures

News

Aug 14, 2018

1:33 PM EDT

Google Home now supports integration with Deezer music streaming platform

Reviews

Jan 23, 2019

3:44 PM EDT

Waze and Apple’s CarPlay Hands-on: A step forward

Comments