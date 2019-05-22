‘DDDDJJJJJJ Khaled’ partners with Waze and Deezer to bless your ride

If you’re a fan of the worlds most aggravating DJ, then Waze and Deezer have partnered up to make your dreams come true (We the best Music, music, music).
Starting today DJ Khaled is going to be the navigation voice of your GPS to help celebrate the launch of his new album, Father of Ashad (Another one, another one).
DJ Khaled’s voice will run until June 30th (Get ’em).
“Bless up Deezer and Waze for guiding millions of drivers across the world on their path to success!! So excited for FAN LUV to be able to get my voice on Waze! Don’t forget, Father of Asahd is out now!” said DJ Khaled in a press release (Please, make it stop).
“In addition to DJ Khaled navigating your drive, he can also soundtrack your ride when you listen to his 100 percent playlist on Deezer,” reads the press release (Don’t play yourself).
To set this up go into Waze’s Setting then choose ‘Voice Direction’ and ‘DJ Khaled’ (DDDDJJJJJJJJ KHALED!!).
