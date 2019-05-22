Browse the web anonymously on up to 10 devices for $94 with VeePN

Resources
By now, using a VPN seems like common sense. There are countless threats looming on the internet, and accessing public networks without a VPN is an open welcome for these threats to enter your threshold. However, not all VPNs are made equal; some services still log your movements, which defeats the purpose of anonymity. Thankfully, VeePN will protect your devices with zero logging for as low as $33.66 CAD.

With a lifetime subscription to VeePN, your devices will be protected with bank-level AES 256-bit encryption, ensuring that hackers and identity thieves won’t be able to steal your private information. Additionally, VeePN touts a zero-logging policy, so in the event that its servers are compromised, hackers still won’t be able to grab your data. Your traffic is sent to one of over 2,500 servers across 42 countries, which hides your IP address and allows you to access streaming services from anywhere in the world while bypassing location restrictions.

If you truly want to browse incognito, you deserve a VPN that doesn’t log your movements. You can protect 3 devices with VeePN for $33.66 CAD [$24.99 USD], or up to 10 devices for $94.26 CAD [$69.99 USD].

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

 

VeePN: Lifetime Subscription – $69.99

See Deal

