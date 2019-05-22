News
Koodo offering $250 off just-released Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL

The phones only just came out earlier this month

May 22, 2019

12:18 PM EDT

Koodo is offering $250 CAD off the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, which just released earlier this month.

For a limited time, customers can get Google’s newest smartphones at a discounted price on various Tabs.

The phones are notable for being a more affordable alternative from Google while still offering several key features and specifications, including ‘Night Sight’ photography, Qualcomm’s solid, mid-range Snapdragon 670 chipset and the Pixel 3’s Titan M security chip and back-facing fingerprint scanner.

Here are Koodo’s Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL prices:

Pixel 3a

With the Pixel 3a on a Tab Small, you’ll pay $120 upfront (down from $370) and divide the remaining cost of the phone ($360) across $10/month tab charges for 24 months. Tab Small plans for the Pixel 3a start at $45/month and include $265 in activation credits.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 3a on the Tab Medium will cost you $0 upfront (as opposed to $250) and $15/month in tab charges for 24 months. Tab Medium plans for the Pixel 3a start at $55/month and include $265 in activation credits.

Koodo has the Pixel 3a in black and white. The phone $625 outright.

More information on Koodo’s Pixel 3a can be found here.

Pixel 3a XL

The Pixel 3a XL costs $220 upfront (down from $470) on a Tab Small and you’ll have to pay $10/month in tab charges for 24 months. Tab Small plans for the Pixel 3a XL start at $45/month and include $290 in activation credits.

On the Tab Medium, you’ll pay $100 upfront (down from $350) and a $15 monthly tab charge for 24 months. Tab Medium plans start at $55/month and include $290 in activation credits.

Finally, the Tab Large lets you get the phone for $0 upfront (regularly $250) and pay a $20 monthly tab charge for 24 months. On the Tab Large, plans start at $80/month and include $270 in activation credits.

Koodo carries the Pixel 3a XL in black. The phone costs $750 outright.

More information on Koodo’s Pixel 3a XL plans can be found here.

If you’re looking for a more premium Google smartphone experience, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are also currently discounted in Canada.

