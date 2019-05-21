Vizio has announced the release of its new 4K HDR smart TV collection, which will soon support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.
However, as with the older models, the new smart TV collection will not get AirPlay 2 and Homekit support until the summer.
The smart TV collection series come in three series.
The top tier, the P-Series, is available in two large sizes, the P-Series Quantum X and P-Series Quantum. These sets are Vizio’s brightness TVs with the most ‘dimming zones’ for increased contrast.
In the middle is the M-Series, which will have 80 percent more colour than a standard 4K TV. They feature Dolby Vision for ultra-vivid quality. The M-Series offers an Active Full Array backlight with 90 zones of local dimming, which almost doubles the 2018 M-Series.
The more affordable series is the V-Series. The lineup includes a variety of sizes, ranging from a 40-inch TV to 75-inch TV. They also feature an Active Full Array backlight with 12 zones of local dimming.
The Vizio website does not yet show the new smart TV series, but should be updated soon.
Image credit: Vizio
Source: Vizio
