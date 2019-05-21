Apple tried to buy Tesla back in 2013 for roughly $27.4 billion

Technology giant Apple made a serious bid to buy electric car company Tesla back in 2013 for a number that comes to roughly $27.4 billion USD (roughly, $36.7 billion CAD), according to a Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin in an interview with CNBC.
Irwin told the CNBC that the tech giant was seriously pursuing Tesla, but he isn’t sure if it ever got to the formal paperwork stage.
Tesla had 114.5 million shares outstanding as of January 31, 2013, reports MacRumors. This means that Apple likely offered to pay over $27.4 billion USD for the automaker, or $240 USD (roughly $322 CAD) per share.
This would have helped with Apple’s car ambitions significantly. That said, so far not a lot is known about the company’s Project Titan. All we know is that it is working on some form of self-driving technology. There is no word on if Apple is trying to build its own vehicles.
Irwin said during his interview with CNBC that he has complete confidence in the information, and that at the time there were some reports of secret meetings between Tim Cook and Elon Musk.
Source: CNBC, MacRumors Via: AppleInsider
