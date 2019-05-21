Sony shows off PlayStation 5’s much faster performance over PS4

A new video has hit the internet that demonstrates the upcoming PlayStation console’s improved gaming performance when compared to its PlayStation 4 predecessor.
In an official Sony investor relations presentation shared by Wall Street Journal reporter Takashi Mochizuki, PS4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man can be seen running on both the 4K-capable PlayStation 4 Pro and the currently untitled next-generation PlayStation system. As confirmed in Sony’s first specifications of the system unveiling last month, it will feature backwards compatibility with the PS4.
Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq
— Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 21, 2019
Specifically, the video shows that on the PS4 Pro, the game’s detailed depiction of New York City takes just over 8.10 seconds to load. In contrast, the next-gen PlayStation — which will presumably be called the ‘PlayStation 5’ — is able to load the city in 0.80 seconds.
The video also shows how the PS5 can load portions of the city more quickly in real-time as the player traverses through it. In doing so, the system extends the city’s draw distance and avoids any brief moments of pausing while the game tries to render the map. This is particularly noteworthy in Spider-Man, given that a key gameplay component focuses on the titular superhero swinging through the city at high speeds.
While these are similar features to those detailed last month, this is the first time that the system’s power has been demonstrated in a video to the public.
Outside of the tech demo, the investor relations meeting also addressed Sony’s broader console strategy. Most notably, the company says it still plans to support the PlayStation 4 for a few years. According to Sony, the now five-and-a-half-year-old console will remain an “engine of engagement and profitability” for at least three years. To that end, Sony says it plans to release new AAA games on the system during this time.
Some of the upcoming Sony-published PS4 games currently without a release date are Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us: Part II, Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima’s mysterious Death Stranding and inFamous developer Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima.
Sony has not yet confirmed any PlayStation 5 titles, however. Instead, the company mentioned that it plans to improve its PlayStation Now streaming service to offer a better experience for users. To do this, Sony has partnered with Microsoft in a surprising landmark business move.
With all of that said, it’s still unclear exactly how much the PS5 will cost or when it will release, but it’s expected to drop in late 2020. Last month, Sony confirmed the system will be out at some point after April 2020, but a narrower launch window was not specified.
In any case, don’t expect to learn more about the PS5 next month at the game industry’s major trade show, the Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3). For the first time, Sony is skipping the event entirely.
More information from the investor relations can be found here.
Source: Takashi Mochizuki
