Fido offering 50 percent off home internet for 12 months

Fido is offering 50 percent off one of its home internet plans for 12 months for a limited time only.
The eligible plan is Fido Home Internet 75u for 12 months, which regularly costs $65 CAD/month. With the promotion, the plan will drop to $32.50/month. This charge includes an $8/month rental fee for the modem provided with the plan.
As the name of the plan suggests, Home Internet 75u offers unlimited internet at download speeds of 75 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 10 Mbps for up to four devices at the same time.
The plan can be purchased online or by calling Fido at 1-866-909-3542.
Correction: This article originally stated the $8/month modem rental fee was on top of the monthly plan rate, but it is actually included in that charge.
