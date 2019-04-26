Sony says PlayStation 5 won’t launch in the next 12 months

Sony has confirmed that its next-generation PlayStation console — which will presumably be called the PlayStation 5 — will not release within the next months.
In other words, consumers shouldn’t expect the PS5 anytime before May 2020 at the absolute earliest.
Sony confirmed the release information during an earnings call, as per The Wall Street Journal tech reporter Takashi Mochizuki.
Sony:
-No next-gen PlayStation launch over next 12 months
-PS Now has been ave. 40% annual growth since launch, now 700,000 users
-Much of Y31.1 billion (difference between past fy op vs this fy op outlook) to be invested to develop next PlayStation console
— Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) April 26, 2019
When exactly the PlayStation 5 will release remains unclear. It’s possible the system could come out in the summer, but that would be a break from tradition for Sony in terms of console release timing.
While the first four PlayStation consoles launched during various times of the year in Japan, they all debuted between September and November in North America, right in time for the busy holiday season.
That said, Sony’s approach to unveiling PS5 has been quite unique so far. Rather than first reveal the PS5 during a big keynote, the company gave Wired an exclusive first-look at some of the system’s hardware specifications and features earlier this month.
Among other details, Sony confirmed that the PS5 will support a third-generation AMD Ryzen processor, GPU based on AMD’s Radeon Navi8K graphics, a built-in SSD, backward compatibility with the PlayStation 4 and current-generation PlayStation VR headset.
Following the publication of the story, Peter Rubin, the writer of the Wired story, revealed that Sony said the pricing for the console will be “appealing” to consumers.
It remains unclear when Sony will fully unveil the system, however.
Via: The Verge
