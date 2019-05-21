Android Q Beta now available on OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

OnePlus has released the developer preview of the Android Q Beta version for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro.
Users can expect to encounter some issues with the update, as OnePlus is already aware of a number of problems. For instance, the ‘Ambient Display’ and navigation gestures are not working, and there are issues with system stability.
The company has also said that some apps are not working as expected with this update and that the ‘recovery mode’ does not work.
The upgrade is currently available to download on the OnePlus site. However, the company has stated that users should be cautious before installing the update.
“As the name suggests, this build of Android Q is best suited for developers and early adopters. As it is still in an early stage of development, we do not recommend flashing this ROM if you have little or no experience in software development or flashing custom ROMs. Proceed at your own risk,” the download description reads.
OnePlus has also advised that potential users should back up their phones before installing the update because it will erase all of the contents of the phone.
Source: OnePlus Via: 9to5Google
