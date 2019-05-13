News
PREVIOUS

National Film Board of Canada launches free Oculus Store VR experience

May 13, 2019

9:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Gymnasia VR

The National Film Board has released a free virtual reality experience called Gymnasia on the Oculus Store.

In Gymnasia, users must enter a surreal grade-school gymnasium to re-experience common childhood rituals like ball games and choir recitals. All the while, a young boy will compel users to recall the sensory uniqueness, immediacy, and strangeness of a child’s world.

The experience is told through a combination of 3D 360-degree video, stop-motion, miniatures and CGI.

Gymnasia was directed by Oscar-nominated Canadian studio Clyde Henry Productions (Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski, directors of Madame Tutli-Putli) and co-produced by the Emmy Award-winning Montreal-based Felix & Paul Studios.

Download Gymnasia for free from the Oculus Store here.

Related Articles

Features

Apr 12, 2019

7:05 AM EDT

Toronto’s Dark Slope offers a solid location-based VR experience

News

Apr 30, 2019

2:39 PM EDT

Facebook’s Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S launch on May 21st in Canada

News

Sep 26, 2018

3:16 PM EDT

Facebook announces Oculus Quest, its first all-in-one VR system with room-scale tracking

Features

Mar 1, 2019

8:01 AM EDT

Joy Kogawa shines a light on Canada’s dark past through new iOS game

Comments