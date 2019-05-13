National Film Board of Canada launches free Oculus Store VR experience

The National Film Board has released a free virtual reality experience called Gymnasia on the Oculus Store.
In Gymnasia, users must enter a surreal grade-school gymnasium to re-experience common childhood rituals like ball games and choir recitals. All the while, a young boy will compel users to recall the sensory uniqueness, immediacy, and strangeness of a child’s world.
The experience is told through a combination of 3D 360-degree video, stop-motion, miniatures and CGI.
Gymnasia was directed by Oscar-nominated Canadian studio Clyde Henry Productions (Chris Lavis and Maciek Szczerbowski, directors of Madame Tutli-Putli) and co-produced by the Emmy Award-winning Montreal-based Felix & Paul Studios.
Download Gymnasia for free from the Oculus Store here.
