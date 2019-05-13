iPhone case mold leak reveals square camera bump for 2019 iPhone XR successor

It’s pretty clear at this point that, like it or not, all of Apple’s 2019 iPhones will feature a rather large square camera bump.
This latest leak, which is reportedly a photo of case molds designed for the successor to the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, comes from almost always reliable Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman (@markgurman). iPhone molds usually leak from factories manufacturing Apple parts and are based on design specifications determined by Apple.
The mold backs up previous case leaks regarding Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup, including the fact that the next iPhone XS and XS Max will feature three cameras, while the iPhone XR only a dual camera array.
Alleged next iPhone case moldings show what we discussed in our story last week in terms of new cameras. 3 on the high end, 2 on the new XR. Plus all models apparently getting a square, at least based on this one mold floating around. https://t.co/BhAFTZZL6u pic.twitter.com/QlNJTsApzX
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 13, 2019
That said, this is the first time we’ve seen the next iPhone XR with a sizable camera bump on its rear surrounding the still unannounced smartphone’s pair of rear shooters.
This seems like a strange design decision on Apple’s part given the right side of the camera bump looks unnecessary. Both Apple’s current iPhone XS and XS Max feature a vertical camera bump far smaller than what is featured in this particular mold image.
In a leak last week Gurman revealed that the third lens featured in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max is reportedly an ultra wide-angle lens that gives the camera a more expansive range of zoom.
Source: Mark Gurman (@markgurman)
