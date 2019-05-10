Apple’s 2019 iPhones will feature three cameras, reverse wireless charging and A13 chip

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is back at it again with a string of new Apple-related rumoured related to the tech giant’s upcoming 2019 smartphones.
Backing up previous rumours and leaked case designs, the almost always reliable Gurman says that a dual lens setup is coming to the next iPhone XR, while the successor to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are getting a triple-lens rear camera setup similar to what we’ve seen featured in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and various high-end Huawei smartphones.
Further, Gurman goes on to say that the third camera in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successor is set to be an ultra-wide angle lens that features a broader range of zoom. On the other hand, the rear camera on the iPhone XR will also feature additional zoom as well, though not to the same extent.
Unsurprisingly, all three smartphones are set to be powered by Apple’s unannounced A13 processor, the successor to the company’s current A12 Bionic chip. Borrowing a not very useful, but still welcome feature from Huawei and Samsung, Apple is also set to bring reverse wireless charging to all of its 2019 iPhones.
Gurman also says that Apple is working on a photography feature called ‘auto-correction’ that is able to re-add people to photos that may have accidentally been cut out.
Apple will likely launch its successor to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR this coming September at the company’s annual fall hardware keynote.
Source: Bloomberg
Comments