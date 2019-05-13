News
Leak suggests Huawei will launch a P20 Lite 2019

May 13, 2019

4:38 PM EDT

Huawei is rumoured to launch another P20 Lite, for some reason.

The Shenzhen-based company launched the original P20 Lite in 2018, but the new version is rumoured to help retailers sell a Lite “refreshed” model of handsets, according to leaker Roland Quandt. The Huawei P20 Lite 2019 will reportedly have a 5.84-inch LCD Full HD display. It’ll lack the notch, and have a hole punch display with one camera.

Additionally, it’ll feature a Kirin 970 processor, Bluetooth 5.0, 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage with a MicroSD expansion.

According to the leak, the phone will also sport four rear-facing cameras. The main camera will reportedly have a 24-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Quandt is unaware of the other sensors on the back. The front will reportedly feature a 16 or 20-megapixel sensor.

The phone will reportedly come out in Midnight Black, Chrush Blue and Charming Red, with European pricing ranging between €280 ($423 CAD) and €330 ($499.92).

Take this leak with skepticism, as Huawei already launched the P30 Lite in 2019.

Source: Roland Quandt 

