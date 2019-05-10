You can take RAW Night Sight photos with the Google Pixel phones now

If you’re a Google Pixel owner, then you’re now able to take RAW file type images while you’re using ‘Night Sight.’
In the latest Google Camera update, you can Toggle ‘Raw+JPEG’ on now giving you more control to edit your Night Sight shots after you’ve taken them.
Make sure you’ve enabled the ‘Raw+JPEG control’ toggle in the ‘Advanced’ section of the camera app’s settings.
This isn’t the only Google Camera change rolling out to users. The Google Camera now has a dedicated ‘Timelapse’ mode that lets youse made varying lengths of time-lapse videos.
If you don’t have the update yet, you can download the APK here.
Source: Android Police
Comments