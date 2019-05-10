News
PREVIOUS|

You can take RAW Night Sight photos with the Google Pixel phones now

You now have even more control over you Night Sight pictures

May 10, 2019

1:03 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’re a Google Pixel owner, then you’re now able to take RAW file type images while you’re using ‘Night Sight.’

In the latest Google Camera update, you can Toggle ‘Raw+JPEG’ on now giving you more control to edit your Night Sight shots after you’ve taken them.

Make sure you’ve enabled the ‘Raw+JPEG control’ toggle in the ‘Advanced’ section of the camera app’s settings.

This isn’t the only Google Camera change rolling out to users. The Google Camera now has a dedicated ‘Timelapse’ mode that lets youse made varying lengths of time-lapse videos.

If you don’t have the update yet, you can download the APK here. 

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

May 10, 2019

12:59 PM EDT

Google Pixel 3a shipping with old security patch, new one coming in June

News

May 10, 2019

12:20 PM EDT

Google gets rid of topic bubbles in Discover feed redesign

News

Apr 10, 2019

9:08 PM EDT

Childish Gambino and Google team up for ‘Night Sight’ event at Coachella

News

Feb 22, 2019

2:10 PM EDT

You could win a Pixel 3 at Google’s ‘Night Sight Booth’ at the Eaton Centre

Comments