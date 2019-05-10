Google now allows users to listen to podcasts directly from search results

Google now allows users to listen to podcasts straight from search results, days after announcing the feature at its I/O developer conference.
Now when a user searches for a specific podcast, Google will display the episodes in the search results and allow the user to listen to them from Google Podcasts.
Users can do so through on desktop or mobile, regardless of whether they have the Google Podcasts app.
The logistics behind this feature are the same as the ones used for the Google Podcasts app for androids. The Google Podcasts app is still not available to iOS users.
Prior to the introduction of this feature, iOS users did not have a way to easily access podcasts.
Rolling out this week you’ll be able to search for and play podcasts directly in Google Search across Android, iOS, and desktop browsers, a step toward making audio a first-class citizen across Google. pic.twitter.com/29ohC7W9z8
— Zack Reneau-Wedeen (@ZackRW) May 9, 2019
Zack Reneau-Wedeen, the head of product for Google Podcasts, tweeted a demonstration of the playable podcasts through search results.
Source: CNET
