Fortnite season 9 update features John Wick-related Easter egg

May 9, 2019

9:03 PM EDT

Fortnite season 9 update features a John Wick-related Easter egg.

The Paradise Palms part of the map has changed into a solo mansion that looks similar to the one in the John Wick film.

The mansion has a chest in the basement that’s similar to Wick’s weapon and gold stash.

Further, data miners discovered files that refer to ‘Wick Bounty.’ Challenges for likely a limited-time game mode.

Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite, have yet to confirm or announce any event.

However, this would not be the first time we’ve seen a Fortnite crossover event. Recently, Fortnite did a collaboration withAvengers: Endgame. 

Also, for those who don’t know, John Wick actor Keanu Reeves is Canadian.

