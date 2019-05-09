Fortnite season 9 update features John Wick-related Easter egg

Fortnite season 9 update features a John Wick-related Easter egg.
The Paradise Palms part of the map has changed into a solo mansion that looks similar to the one in the John Wick film.
The mansion has a chest in the basement that’s similar to Wick’s weapon and gold stash.
Further, data miners discovered files that refer to ‘Wick Bounty.’ Challenges for likely a limited-time game mode.
Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite, have yet to confirm or announce any event.
However, this would not be the first time we’ve seen a Fortnite crossover event. Recently, Fortnite did a collaboration withAvengers: Endgame.
Also, for those who don’t know, John Wick actor Keanu Reeves is Canadian.
Source: Polygon
