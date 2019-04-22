News
Epic Games teases Avengers: Endgame crossover in Fortnite

Could Thanos be making a return to Fortnite?

Developer Epic Games is teasing some sort of Avengers: Endgame crossover in its massively popular Fortnite game.

On Twitter, the company shared a vague image of a Fortnite character wielding Captain America’s iconic shield alongside the hashtag “FortniteXAvengers.”  

The tweet suggests that a full announcement will come on April 25th, the same day that Endgame finally hits theatres.

It’s unclear exactly what will come out of this event.

However, this wouldn’t be the first Avengers-themed crossover to come to Fortnite. Last year, Marvel Studios and Epic partnered to bring Thanos — the villain of both Endgame and prequel Avengers: Infinity War — as a limited-time playable character in Fortnite.

A datamine in December pointed to Thanos making a return to the game, although Epic hasn’t publicly commented on that leak.

Given that Captain America’s shield is featured in Epic’s tweet, it’s also possible that the Star-Spangled Avenger himself might come to Fortnite.

In any case, the future of Fortnite — as well as The Avengers themselves — will become clearer on April 25th.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

