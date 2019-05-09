Facebook adds shared digital birthday cards to Stories

Facebook has launched digital birthday cards in its Stories feature.
Now, users around the world can create more personalized birthday cards using colourful Stories.
To do this, tap on the birthday notification in Stories, upload a photo or video or use one of Facebook’s pre-made digital birthday cards and hit send. A music sticker can even be added to play “Happy Birthday” to the recipient.
The friend celebrating the birthday can then view their Stories to see all of the messages people have left for them in a personalized slideshow format.
Source: Facebook
