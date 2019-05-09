News
PREVIOUS|

Facebook adds shared digital birthday cards to Stories

May 9, 2019

8:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Facebook Stories bday wishes

Facebook has launched digital birthday cards in its Stories feature.

Now, users around the world can create more personalized birthday cards using colourful Stories.

To do this, tap on the birthday notification in Stories, upload a photo or video or use one of Facebook’s pre-made digital birthday cards and hit send. A music sticker can even be added to play “Happy Birthday” to the recipient.

The friend celebrating the birthday can then view their Stories to see all of the messages people have left for them in a personalized slideshow format.

Source: Facebook

Related Articles

Business

May 9, 2019

5:02 PM EDT

Canadians concerned about their privacy online and taking precautions: study

News

Mar 11, 2019

5:00 PM EDT

Google brings Snapchat-like augmented reality filters to YouTube Stories

News

Feb 28, 2019

7:00 AM EDT

Facebook rolls out event sharing feature to Stories

News

Apr 30, 2019

6:55 PM EDT

Instagram is getting a new camera interface, donation stickers and more

Comments