Lyft and Ontario police team up to offer rewards for not driving impaired

Lyft and the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) have partnered on a campaign aimed at combating impaired driving.
Starting May 13th, uniformed officers in Toronto and Ottawa will reward sober drivers with $5 codes when they screen them at roadside spot checks (RIDE).
In a press release, Lyft cited Statistics Canada research that finds impaired driving to be one of the most frequent criminal offences and among the leading criminal causes of death in Canada.
Further, according to Lyft’s own research, 58 percent of Toronto riders are less likely to drive under the influence due to the availability of Lyft.
“This year, we’re excited to partner with Lyft on an innovative initiative designed to reward safe drivers with Lyft credits through our annual Drive Safe R.I.D.E campaign,” said Toronto Police Service Superintendent Scott Baptist, Co-Chair, OACP Traffic Committee, in a press release. “Our goal is for the Lyft credits to encourage people to plan ahead and make the smart transportation choice, every time.”
“With safety as our top priority, teaming up with the OACP allows us to provide future Lyft rides to drivers in Ontario and discourage impaired driving,” added Aaron Zifkin, Managing Director of Canada, Lyft. “We are proud to partner with the OACP as part of our ongoing commitment to creating safer and more livable cities. We look forward to encouraging drivers to continue to make responsible choices and choose Lyft as their go-to, smart ride option.”
Lyft can be downloaded on Android and iOS.
Source: Lyft
Comments