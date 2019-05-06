For $60, VPN Unlimited will protect your data and maintain your privacy for life

If you haven’t signed up for a VPN yet, what are you waiting for? There are countless hackers and identity thieves around every corner, and if you don’t use a VPN while accessing unsecured Wi-Fi, you’re practically asking for your data to be stolen. If you’re on the lookout for a reliable VPN that will protect you for life, look no further than VPN Unlimited for $80.81 CAD.
VPN Unlimited keeps your data and browsing behavior safe by encrypting your outgoing traffic, and you can browse with a VPN protocol of your choice, including IKEv2, OpenVPN & KeepSolid Wise, and more. Your traffic is sent to one of VPN Unlimited’s servers, which are present in over 70 countries worldwide. Not only will this keep your IP address private, but it’ll also let you access region-blocked websites and streaming services like Netflix and Hulu from anywhere in the world.
Data privacy is no joke, especially with dozens of scammers on the loose. Luckily, VPN Unlimited will allow you to browse safely and privately for life for just $80.81 CAD [$59.99 USD], or 88% off.
Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!
Comments