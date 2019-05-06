Koodo ‘Flash Sale’ offers 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10 for $460 off

Koodo has a variety of smartphones on sale on its website. However, the most significant discount is on the Galaxy S10 and S10e.
Currently, you can grab the 512GB S10 for the same price as its 128GB model on any of the carrier’s tab plans.
On Koodo’s ‘Tab Extra Extra Large’ you can grab the 512GB S10 for $150 CAD and then put the rest of the cost — $960 — on your Tab. This equates to $40 in monthly charges for 24 months. Plans start at $80 when choosing a ‘Tab Extra Extra Large’ plan.
Normally the 512GB S10 on Koodo’s ‘Tab Extra Extra Large’ costs $610, and then the tab would still cost $40 per month, resulting in $960 over two years.
As a result, this sale saves customers $460 off the upfront cost. On the ‘Tab Extra Extra Large,’ ‘Tab Extra Large’ and ‘Tab Large’ plans, Koodo shoppers can also save $460, while on the ‘Tab Medium’ and ‘Tab Small’ plans patrons can save $410 on the upfront cost.
The 128GB S10 is also on sale for $170 on the ‘Tab Extra Extra Large,’ ‘Tab Extra Large,’ ‘Tab Large’ and $120 on the ‘Tab Medium’ and ‘Tab Small’ plans.
Galaxy S10e sale
The 256GB S10e features a similar deal.
The 256GB S10e on the ‘Tab Extra Large’ tier is now $0 outright, with $30 payments over 24 months. Plans with this ‘Tab’ start at $80.
According to Koodo, regularly the 256GB S10e is available for $430 on a ‘Tab Extra Large’ plan. This means customers save $430 on the upfront cost. However, the original pricing for the 256GB S10e is $230 on the ‘Tab Extra Large.’ Either way, this amounts to at least $230 worth of savings.
The $430 worth of savings is also the same on the ‘Tab Large’ tier, though it dips to $280 in savings on the ‘Tab Medium’ and ‘Tab Small’ plans.
Koodo is also offering savings on the 128GB S10e.
The 128GB S10e is also $0 on the company’s ‘Tab Extra Large,’ which Koodo states is $300 worth of savings. The ‘Tab Large’ plan also features $300 worth of savings, and the carrier’s ‘Tab Medium’ and ‘Tab Small’ plans sport $150 worth of savings.
This S10 and S10e ‘Flash’ sale is online only. Koodo says the order will ship in two to three weeks and arrive in one to five days after it ships.
It’s unclear when the ‘Flash’ sale will end. The deal started on May the 4th (be with you) and most ‘Flash’ sales don’t stay for long.
We’ve reached out to Koodo for more details.
Other smartphone sales
Koodo’s website also has the S10+ both 128GB and 512GB on sale, offering $160 and $250 off respectively.
The Huawei P30, P30 Lite, iPhone X, Galaxy A5 and more are also on sale on the carrier’s website.
