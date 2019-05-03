Apple Watch continues to sell extremely well: study

It looks like the Apple Watch is continuing to sell exceptionally well despite a general sense of doom surrounding the smartwatch industry, according to a new study from Counterpoint Research.
Apple’s smartwatch netted a substantial 35.8 percent marketshare between January and March, according to the study. This effectively means that one in every three smartwatches shipped during the last financial quarter was an Apple Watch.
Samsung came in second place with 11.1 percent of the market, a slight increase over 7.2 percent during the same period last year. Fitbit, which most recently released the Versa Lite, holds 5.5 percent of the smartwatch market, according to Counterpoint’s data.
Counterpoint states that overall Apple Watch shipments increased 49 percent this quarter when compared to last year. That said, the research firm did not reveal specific shipment numbers.
Apple has never broken out Apple Watch sales in its quarterly reports, though in the tech giant’s Q2 2019 earnings, it did state that “Wearables, Home and Accessories” set a quarterly revenue record of $5.1 billion USD ($6.8 billion CAD).
Counterpoint goes on to stats that the ECG functionality included in the Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the wearable’s most popular features. While ECG recently expanded beyond the U.S. and is available in 19 European countries and Hong Kong, the heart rate monitoring feature has not yet released in Canada.
The Apple Watch Series 4 marked the most significant revamp to the smartwatch since its launch back in 2015. The Series 4 features minimized bezels, resulting in a 30 percent louder display, a two times faster S4 processor and a 50 percent louder speaker.
Source: Counterpoint Research
