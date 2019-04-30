News
Samsung Galaxy A20 may come to Canada

Apr 30, 2019

3:40 PM EDT

While we’ve already reported that the Samsung Galaxy A70 and A50 will be coming to Canada, it appears they might not be the only Galaxy A handsets to make their way here.

The Galaxy A20 and the A50, alongside the A70, have been spotted within the Wi-Fi Alliance’s certification pages, including both U.S. and Canadian models of the smartphone, according to XDA Developers. That said, the Galaxy A70 only featured a Canadian model number.

XDA says it also checked for the Galaxy A10, A30, A40, A60 and A80 in the Wi-Fi Alliance’s filing documents but didn’t uncover any information.

We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada for more detail regarding what Galaxy A series handsets will be released in Canada.

Source: XDA Developers

Update:04/30/2019: Samsung previously confirmed that the Galaxy A50 will be coming to Canada.

