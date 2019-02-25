Samsung’s new Galaxy A30 and A50 have 4,000mAh batteries, Infinity-U displays

Samsung has revealed two new Galaxy A devices that hope to beef up the mid-tier of smartphones.
The new Galaxy A30 and A50 offer affordable AMOLED displays, long battery life, excellent cameras and more.
The more premium model, the Galaxy A50, has a triple camera setup on the back. Samsung says the cameras are designed to replicate human eyesight accurately.
The main camera is a 25-megapixel, f/1.7 shooter, flanked by a ‘Depth’ lens for Samsung’s ‘Live Focus’ feature as well as an ultra-wide lens for wider shots. Further, the camera has an ‘intelligent switch’ feature that will recommend when you should use the ultra-wide lens.
The A50 camera also has some AI elements, with a scene optimizer that recognizes different scenes and a flaw detector to help you get the perfect portrait shot.
On the front is a 25-megapixel f/2.0 fixed-focus camera.
Samsung also included an in-display fingerprint scanner in the A50, along with fast charging and Bixby.
As for specs, the A50 has a 6.4-inch full HD+ (FHD+) 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The A50’s processor features four 2.3GHz cores and four 1.7GHz cores, as well as 4GB or 6GB RAM options, 64 or 128GB storage and expandable up to 512GB.
Finally, a 4,000mAh battery powers the phone.
The Galaxy A30, however, keeps the same massive battery and Infinity-U display but sacrifices the camera, processor and memory for a lower cost. On the back, the A30 has a 16-megapixel, f/1.7 main camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Up front is a fixed-focus 16-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie camera.
The processor has two 1.8GHz cores, and six 1.6GHz cores and the device features 3 or 4GB RAM configurations, 32 or 64GB of storage and can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card.
On top of this, the A30 eschews the in-display fingerprint scanner for a rear-mounted one instead.
Both devices measure in at 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7mm.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for more information regarding Canadian availability and pricing for the Galaxy A30 and A50 and will update this article accordingly.
