Samsung’s new Galaxy A30 and A50 have 4,000mAh batteries, Infinity-U displays

The phones also bring ultra-wide cameras and in-display fingerprint scanners to the mid-tier line

Feb 25, 2019

3:19 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy A30 and A50

Samsung has revealed two new Galaxy A devices that hope to beef up the mid-tier of smartphones.

The new Galaxy A30 and A50 offer affordable AMOLED displays, long battery life, excellent cameras and more.

The more premium model, the Galaxy A50, has a triple camera setup on the back. Samsung says the cameras are designed to replicate human eyesight accurately.

The main camera is a 25-megapixel, f/1.7 shooter, flanked by a ‘Depth’ lens for Samsung’s ‘Live Focus’ feature as well as an ultra-wide lens for wider shots. Further, the camera has an ‘intelligent switch’ feature that will recommend when you should use the ultra-wide lens.

Samsung Galaxy A50

The A50 camera also has some AI elements, with a scene optimizer that recognizes different scenes and a flaw detector to help you get the perfect portrait shot.

On the front is a 25-megapixel f/2.0 fixed-focus camera.

Samsung also included an in-display fingerprint scanner in the A50, along with fast charging and Bixby.

As for specs, the A50 has a 6.4-inch full HD+ (FHD+) 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. The A50’s processor features four 2.3GHz cores and four 1.7GHz cores, as well as 4GB or 6GB RAM options, 64 or 128GB storage and expandable up to 512GB.

Samsung Galaxy A30

Finally, a 4,000mAh battery powers the phone.

The Galaxy A30, however, keeps the same massive battery and Infinity-U display but sacrifices the camera, processor and memory for a lower cost. On the back, the A30 has a 16-megapixel, f/1.7 main camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Up front is a fixed-focus 16-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie camera.

The processor has two 1.8GHz cores, and six 1.6GHz cores and the device features 3 or 4GB RAM configurations, 32 or 64GB of storage and can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card.

On top of this, the A30 eschews the in-display fingerprint scanner for a rear-mounted one instead.

Galaxy A30 and A50 specs

Both devices measure in at 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7mm.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for more information regarding Canadian availability and pricing for the Galaxy A30 and A50 and will update this article accordingly.

