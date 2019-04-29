News
OnePlus 7 Pro earns A+ DisplayMate rating

Apr 29, 2019

4:18 PM EDT

0 comments

The OnePlus 7 Pro’s 90Hz display has earned a coveted A+ display rating from DisplayMate.

OnePlus shared the news in a blog post attributed to company CEO Pete Lau on Monday.

“Whether it’s the colour accuracy, brightness, contrast accuracy or pixel density, the OnePlus 7 Pro scored well across every parameter, providing you a markedly better, sharper and more enjoyable viewing experience,” said Lau, summarizing the firm’s finding, which it will share in full on May 14th, the day the OnePlus 7 Pro launches.

An A+ score puts the OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen in select company. To date, DisplayMate has handed out A+ scores to just a handful of handsets, including the iPhone X, Galaxy S9, Note 9, Galaxy S10iPhone XS Max and Pixel 3 XL.

That said, the accolade says more about OnePlus’ OLED panel supplier than it does about the company itself. If I had to take a guess, OnePlus sourced the 7 Pro’s display from Samsung, which was manufactured the panels from all of the above smartphones.

Still, an A+ from DisplayMate is impressive, especially when one considers the state the OnePlus 3’s display shipped out of the box.

In a recent interview with The VergeLau revealed OnePlus is spending three times as much on the OP7 Pro’s display than panels on past OnePlus smartphones.

Source: OnePlus

