OnePlus 7 Pro earns A+ DisplayMate rating

The OnePlus 7 Pro’s 90Hz display has earned a coveted A+ display rating from DisplayMate.
OnePlus shared the news in a blog post attributed to company CEO Pete Lau on Monday.
“Whether it’s the colour accuracy, brightness, contrast accuracy or pixel density, the OnePlus 7 Pro scored well across every parameter, providing you a markedly better, sharper and more enjoyable viewing experience,” said Lau, summarizing the firm’s finding, which it will share in full on May 14th, the day the OnePlus 7 Pro launches.
Can't wait for you to experience our A+ rated display (there is no A++ so we hit the ceiling) by the renowned independent research and test lab – DisplayMate. 🤩 #OnePlus7Pro @DisplayMate https://t.co/8ivy3UZ4QB
— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 29, 2019
An A+ score puts the OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen in select company. To date, DisplayMate has handed out A+ scores to just a handful of handsets, including the iPhone X, Galaxy S9, Note 9, Galaxy S10, iPhone XS Max and Pixel 3 XL.
That said, the accolade says more about OnePlus’ OLED panel supplier than it does about the company itself. If I had to take a guess, OnePlus sourced the 7 Pro’s display from Samsung, which was manufactured the panels from all of the above smartphones.
Still, an A+ from DisplayMate is impressive, especially when one considers the state the OnePlus 3’s display shipped out of the box.
In a recent interview with The Verge, Lau revealed OnePlus is spending three times as much on the OP7 Pro’s display than panels on past OnePlus smartphones.
Source: OnePlus
Comments