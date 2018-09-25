DisplayMate awards Apple’s iPhone XS Max ‘Best Smartphone Display Award’

DisplayMate‘s Dr. Raymond Soneira, one of the foremost experts on display technology, has awarded the iPhone XS Max’s OLED display his company’s Best Smartphone Display Award.
Testing various aspects of the iPhone XS Max’s display in exhaustive detail, Dr. Soneira writes that the XS Max’s screen features several notable improvements over the display on its predecessor, the iPhone X, which DisplayMate liked a lot.
Specifically, the display on the iPhone XS features higher brightness and higher colour accuracy than the iPhone X.
Another high point was screen reflectance. Screen reflectance is the measure of how readable an electronic display is under bright ambient light.
In DisplayMate’s testing, the iPhone XS Max showed a reflectance level of 4.7 percent (the lower the percentage, the better). The lowest screen reflectance DisplayMate has ever measured was on the Galaxy S9+, which showed a screen reflectance of 4.4 percent.
In the past year, Apple and Samsung have battled for display dominance, with the iPhone X, Galaxy S9+, Note 9 and now iPhone XS Max taking their turns to win DisplayMate’s best smartphone display award.
However, with Samsung supplying the majority of Apple’s iPhone XS and XS Max screens, it’s a bit a moot competition; a win for Apple is also a win for Samsung.
Source: DisplayMate
