DisplayMate declares Galaxy S9’s screen ‘best performing smartphone display’

Building on the S9’s record-breaking DxOMark camera score, Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone is also garnering high praise for its display.
Earlier this week, DisplayMate, one of the world’s leading firms when it comes evaluating computer, smartphone and tablet screens, said the S9 features “the best performing smartphone display that we have ever tested.” The firm went on to award the S9 its highest score ever, an “Excellent A+” grade.
While the website was positive across the board, DisplayMate was particularly effusive about colour accuracy, noting the S9 produces colours which are “visually indistinguishable from perfect.” In fact, display performance was so good on the S9 the firm was confident in saying the S9’s screen is “almost certainly better than your existing smartphone, living room 4K Ultra or HDTV, tablet, laptop, and computer monitor.”
Another strong point was reflectance, a metric that measures how readable a display is in bright light. In DisplayMate’s tests, the S9 showed a reflectance level of just 4.4 percent, the lowest level the firm has ever measured on a smartphone display.
Similarly impressive was peak brightness, which DisplayMate measured at 1,130, making the display on the S9 10.7 brighter than the one found on the S8.
Prior to the S9, the iPhone X’s OLED panel was DisplayMate’s best performing smartphone display. At the time, the lab praised Apple for taking an “outstanding” panel — one manufactured by Samsung, it should be noted — and making it even better with its own internally developed precision display calibration.
Do you plan to pick up the Galaxy S9 when it goes on sale later this month? Has the S9’s DxOMark and DisplayMate scores got you excited for Samsung’s latest smartphone?
Source: DisplayMate
