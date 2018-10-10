News
PREVIOUS|

DisplayMate awards Pixel 3 XL display ‘A+ rating’

Oct 10, 2018

9:37 AM EDT

0 comments

Pixel 3

DisplayMate, one of the leading experts on display technology, has awarded the Pixel 3 XL’s screen an A+ rating, as well as its ‘Best Smartphone Display Award.’

The firm announced the news in a tweet it shared shortly after the conclusion of Google’s Made by Google keynote on Tuesday.

DisplayMate says it will share the full results of its latest display shoot-out review on October 15th.

Whatever the details of the shoot-out involve, an A+ rating is good news for the Pixel 3 XL; the Pixel 2 XL became somewhat notorious for its less than its stellar LG-made OLED display.

The Pixel 2 XL’s display was known for inaccurate colour reproduction, as well purple smear effect and blue colour cast.

Source: DisplayMate Via: Android Police

Related Articles

Features

Oct 9, 2018

6:38 PM EDT

Here are the 5 most exciting announcements from Google’s fall hardware event

News

Oct 9, 2018

2:02 PM EDT

You can enable the Google sign-in prompt on all your phones with a click

Reviews

Oct 9, 2018

3:01 PM EDT

Pixel Slate Hands-on: Pixel C spiritual successor

Reviews

Oct 9, 2018

3:33 PM EDT

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Hands-on: It’s all about the software

Comments