DisplayMate awards Pixel 3 XL display ‘A+ rating’

DisplayMate, one of the leading experts on display technology, has awarded the Pixel 3 XL’s screen an A+ rating, as well as its ‘Best Smartphone Display Award.’
The firm announced the news in a tweet it shared shortly after the conclusion of Google’s Made by Google keynote on Tuesday.
DisplayMate has Lab Tested the Google Pixel 3 XL OLED Display which has earned our Highest A+ Rating and a DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award. Our in-depth Display Shoot-Out review article will go live here on Monday October 15.
— DisplayMate Tech (@DisplayMate) October 9, 2018
DisplayMate says it will share the full results of its latest display shoot-out review on October 15th.
Whatever the details of the shoot-out involve, an A+ rating is good news for the Pixel 3 XL; the Pixel 2 XL became somewhat notorious for its less than its stellar LG-made OLED display.
The Pixel 2 XL’s display was known for inaccurate colour reproduction, as well purple smear effect and blue colour cast.
Source: DisplayMate Via: Android Police
Comments